Shakir brought in three of five targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 38-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 34 yards.

The rookie was due for an expanded role coming in with Jamison Crowder (ankle), Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) all sidelined, and although his volume wasn't extraordinary, he made very good use of it. Shakir recorded his first professional touchdown on a 24-yard grab down the left sideline late in the first half, and he could still have a serviceable role in a Week 6 road showdown against the Chiefs even if McKenzie returns, as Crowder is expected to miss multiple games.