Bills' Khalil Shakir: Scores first TD of season Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shakir brought in all four targets for 45 yards and a touchdown during the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.
The highlight of Shakir's night was a tie-breaking 15-yard touchdown grab just after the halfway point of the fourth quarter, a play on which he went in motion before reversing course at the snap, catching a swing pass out of the backfield and scooting up the left side of the field into the end zone. Shakir's receiving line represented a decent resurgence after he was limited to one catch for 12 yards against the Jets in Week 2, and he'll remain one of Josh Allen's primary targets in a Week 4 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28.
