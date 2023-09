Shakir caught his only target for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders.

The Bills have a crowded offense, and barring injury, it's going to be tough for anyone to leapfrog the Big 3 of Stefon Diggs, James Cook and Gabe Davis followed by the 1-2 punch at tight end in Dawson Knox and Dalton Kinkaid. Shakir played only 15 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's win, less than fellow depth receivers Trent Sherfield (41 percent) and Deonte Harty (19 percent).