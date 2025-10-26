Bills' Khalil Shakir: Scores long TD in easy win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shakir brought in six of seven targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 40-9 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Shakir helped break the game open with a nifty 54-yard catch and run touchdown to cap off the opening drive of the second half, extending a 19-3 halftime lead. Shakir's catch total tied a season-best figure, while his yardage tally served as a new high-water mark for him on the campaign. Shakir has at least five catches in three of his past four games heading into a Week 9 home showdown against the Chiefs.
