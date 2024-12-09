Shakir recorded five receptions on eight targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.
Shakir was a non-factor in the first half, recording only 21 yards on two targets. He came alive as the offenses matched blows in the final two quarters, however, highlighted by a 51-yard touchdown grab, which came primarily after the catch as he bounced off defenders. On Buffalo's next possession, Shakir caught a 34-yard pass from Josh Allen that came just one yard shy of another trip to the end zone. This was Shakir's second 100-yard performance of the season and his first touchdown since Week 3.
