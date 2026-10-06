Shakir turned seven catches (on eight targets) into 82 yards during the Bills' 29-26 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Shakir's final stat line Sunday nearly matched the 8-94-0 receiving line (on 15 targets) across the first three games of the regular season. Most of the veteran slot receiver's yards came on a 51-yard connection with Josh Allen late in the second quarter, with the latter finishing the drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Unfortunately for Shakir, he also had the ball ripped out of his hands by Robert Spillane within the final seconds of the first half, though the Bills avoided any damage after the defense intercepted Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on the very next play. DJ Moore aggravated a previous shoulder injury during Sunday's loss, and while the shoulder is not considered a long-term issue, Bills pass catchers like Shakir, Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid would all see more targets from Allen if Moore cannot play in Week 5 against the Rams on Monday, Oct. 12.