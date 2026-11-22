Shakir caught five of nine targets for 101 yards while rushing twice for two yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

Shakir led the Bills in receiving yards in the absence of TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle), posting 10 more than DJ Moore, who had one more target than Shakir. Sunday marked Shakir's first time reaching the 100-yard threshold since a 110-yard showing in Week 12 of last season. Shakir will look to build on this outing as he searches for his second TD of the season Thursday against the Chiefs.