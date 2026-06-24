Bills' Khalil Shakir: Set for key role once again

As his fifth season with Bills approaches, Shakir remains a key component of a WR corps that's been bolstered by offseason trade acquisition DJ Moore and rookie fourth-rounder Skyler Bell.

Shakir is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he put together a 72-719-4 receiving line on a team-high 95 targets, marking the second year in a row he paced the Bills in that category. While Moore now projects as QB Josh Allen's top WR target, Shakir should still see enough volume out of the slot in 2026 to maintain a degree of fantasy PPR utility. Meanwhile, as Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic has previously noted, the other starting spot in 11 personnel (three receivers) is up for grabs as training camp approaches, with Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Bell and Tyrell Shavers (knee) set to compete for slotting behind Moore and Shakir.