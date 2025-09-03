Coach Sean McDermott noted that Shakir (ankle) will practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Shakir -- who suffered a high ankle sprain on Aug. 1 -- thus has two more opportunities to practice fully ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Ravens. When available, the 2022 fifth-rounder is on track to reprise his role as a go-to passing target for QB Josh Allen. Given that he'll be able to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, Shakir is trending toward suiting up this weekend, but until he logs a full session, his status will be worth monitoring.