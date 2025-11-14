Shakir (ankle/ribs) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Shakir opened Week 11 prep as limited due to just an ankle injury Wednesday, and while he maintained that activity level one day later a rib issue was tacked on to the Bills' practice report. He proceeded to cap the week with a full session Friday, thereby clearing him for Sunday's contest. Shakir has recorded at least six catches in all three games since the team's Week 7 bye, accumulating a 20-189-1 line on 24 targets in the process.