Bills' Khalil Shakir: Seven catches in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shakir secured seven of nine targets for 58 yards in the Bills' 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Shakir led the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a forgettable day for Buffalo's offense despite Josh Allen throwing for over 300 yards. Shakir posted a second consecutive seven-catch effort, and he's recorded at least six receptions in four of the last five contests overall, albeit while not topping 88 receiving yards at any point in that span. Shakir takes a 45-457-3 receiving line on 58 targets into a Week 11 home matchup against the Buccaneers.
