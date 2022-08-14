Shakir caught all five of his targets for 92 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday.

The fifth-round rookie has shined throughout summer work, and that carried right over into preseason action. The Bills' top two wideouts are set between Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis while one of Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder will be the main slot guy, but there's room for 1-2 more guys to make the Week 1 roster and Shakir looks to be heavily in that mix. Nonetheless, as many predicted in April, it looks like the Bills may have gotten a bit of a steal in Round 5.