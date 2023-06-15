Shakir has been impressive at spring practices, making his case for a regular role in three-wide formations, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

The 2022 fifth-round pick had only 10 receptions during the regular season last year, mostly operating as Buffalo's No. 4 receiver, before coming on strong in the playoffs with five catches for 91 yards in two games. Shakir enters his second season with a nice chance to claim the third receiver spot, albeit in an offense that rarely took WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis off the field last year and may now use more multi-TE formations after adding first-round pick Dalton Kincaid. The Bills also added veteran WRs Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield this spring to give Shakir some competition for playing time that previously went to Isaiah McKenzie, who drew 63 targets last year while taking nearly three-fourths of his snaps in the slot.