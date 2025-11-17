Shakir brought in one of three targets for minus-3 yards in the Bills' 44-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Shakir had no part in Josh Allen's breakout performance, which included 317 passing yards and three scoring tosses. The Bills' No. 1 receiver endured the worst game of his career given the negative yardage, and the downturn was particularly alarming when considering Shakir had produced a 20-189-1 line on 24 targets over the previous three games. The fourth-year pro will have an immediate yet challenging opportunity to put the forgettable day behind him, as the Bills travel to the face the Texans on Thursday night to kick off Week 12.