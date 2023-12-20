Shakir failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Shakir was targeted just once for the second straight week and saw his lowest offensive snap percentage (49) since Week 7. The wideout's lack of opportunities came on a day when quarterback Josh Allen attempted just 15 passes in a blowout. Even so, Shakir's inconsistent production throughout the season make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The 23-year-old will look to have more of an impact when the Bills visit the Chargers in Week 16.