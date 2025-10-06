Shakir recorded six receptions on nine targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

Shakir matched his season high of nine targets, though he wasn't able to turn that into much production. Four of his six catches went for six or fewer yards, leading to his third performance with less than 50 receiving yards on the campaign. Shakir will continue to be a key part of the Buffalo offense, but he's reliant primarily on yards after the catch or touchdowns for big fantasy performances, with the majority of his opportunity coming in the short areas of the field.