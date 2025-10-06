Bills' Khalil Shakir: Six catches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shakir recorded six receptions on nine targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.
Shakir matched his season high of nine targets, though he wasn't able to turn that into much production. Four of his six catches went for six or fewer yards, leading to his third performance with less than 50 receiving yards on the campaign. Shakir will continue to be a key part of the Buffalo offense, but he's reliant primarily on yards after the catch or touchdowns for big fantasy performances, with the majority of his opportunity coming in the short areas of the field.
More News
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Scores again in Week 4•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Scores first TD of season Thursday•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Struggles against Jets continue•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Six catches in Week 1 win•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Cleared after full practices•
-
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Practices without limitations•