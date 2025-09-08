Shakir caught six of nine targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Shakir showed no ill effects from the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him during training camp, as he finished second on the team in targets, catches and receiving yards behind Keon Coleman, who had 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Shakir led the Bills in all three categories last season, but the emergence of Coleman and addition of Joshua Palmer in the offseason gives Shakir more competition for attention from Josh Allen heading into a Week 2 road game against the Jets.