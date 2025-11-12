Shakir (ribs) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Shakir logged a 66 percent snap share in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Dolphins, while catching seven of his nine targets for 58 yards in the contest. The wideout's status will now need to be monitored ahead of this weekend's game against the Buccaneers. On the plus side from the Bills' perspective, fellow WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) is on track to practice fully Wednesday.