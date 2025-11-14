After being limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, while in a red non-contact jersey as he contended with ankle and rib issues, Shakir sported a normal jersey as he worked fully Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Following his return to a full session Friday, Shakir doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, a game in which the Bills will be missing top tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), but are slated to welcome Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) back to a WR corps that also features Keon Coleman. Through nine games to date, Shakir has made his fantasy mark by recording a 45/457/3 receiving line on 58 targets in that span.