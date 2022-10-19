Shakir caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Shakir has been serving as the No. 4 receiver due to injuries and had a much bigger 3-75-1 game the week prior (a game where he was actually the No. 3 wideout), but the rookie is also pretty far down the list when it comes to the Buffalo passing attack, even when he's getting playing time. Shakir has done well to go from fifth-rounder to contributor in such a short time, but using him in lineups at this stage would still be a big dart, and his already limited playing time may be suppressed when Jake Kumerow eventually returns from an ankle injury.