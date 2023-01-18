Shakir played 30 of the Bills' 72 snaps on offense and recorded three receptions for 51 yards on five targets in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Shakir's 42 percent offensive snap share was his largest since Week 12, as he and Cole Beasley (30 snaps) split the No. 3 receiver role in the postseason opener while Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was sidelined. Though Shakir and Beasley combined for a solid five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown across 10 targets, both players could seen downsized roles in Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Bengals with McKenzie seemingly on track to return to the lineup. Jamison Crowder (ankle) also resumed practicing last week and could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game, adding more potential competition to the Buffalo receiver room.