Shakir caught all six of his targets for 105 yards in Sunday's 21-14 victory over the Dolphins.

Gabe Davis left the game with a sprained PCL, but the Buffalo offense didn't miss a beat with Shakir stepping up, and one could argue he's looked better at times this season than the struggling Davis. Shakir finishes his second regular season with a 39-611-2 line, cementing himself as the clear No. 3 on this team, not bad since he was a fifth-round pick just a year ago. Shakir will be asked to fill No. 2 wideout duties if Davis isn't healed in time for Sunday's playoff opener against the Steelers.