Shakir brought in all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 31-17 wild-card win over the Steelers.

Shakir got the start as the Bills' No. 2 wideout with Gabe Davis (knee) unable to suit up for Monday's playoff victory. The 2022 fifth-round selection didn't receive a huge bump in targets as anticipated, but he managed to score the last of Buffalo's four touchdowns with a Herculean individual effort in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Josh Allen hit Shakir on a drag route across the middle for what looked to be a one or two yard gain, but the Bills' slippery wideout ducked out of a tackle before evading multiple Pittsburgh defenders for a 17-yard score that put the game away for good. Shakir proved that he can step up to start opposite Stefon Diggs when Davis can't go. The latter's status for Sunday's AFC divisional game against the Chiefs is still unknown, but Shakir will have a role on offense as either Buffalo's No. 2 or 3 wideout against KC.