Shakir corralled seven of eight targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over Kansas City.

Shakir led the Bills in targets and receptions while trailing only Dalton Kincaid (6-101-1) in receiving production Sunday. The 25-year-old Shakir was unable to replicate last week's trip to the end zone, but he still provided a solid score for those in PPR formats. Shakir will carry a 38-399-3 receiving line into next Sunday's tilt against Miami, providing a managers with a reliable flex option for Week 10.