Shakir had a strong weekend of practice, taking advantage of extra opportunities with veterans Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow (undisclosed) sidelined by injuries, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Crowder is making progress and expected to practice in some capacity this week, potentially pushing Isaiah McKenzie back to more second-team work. Shakir, a rookie fifth-round pick, has mostly worked with the backups this summer, but he could have a Week 1 role as the fourth or fifth receiver.