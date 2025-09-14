Shakir caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Shakir has struggled against a Jets defense with a strong secondary and plenty of weaknesses elsewhere, exceeding 25 receiving yards only once in seven career matchups in this AFC East rivalry. Buffalo's 2024 leader in receiving yards has a nice opportunity to bounce back Thursday against a Dolphins defense that's allowing 33.0 points per game.