Shakir had his right foot/ankle examined by team trainers at Friday's practice before leaving the field, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

The Bills are taking in Friday's session at Highmark Stadium in what's called the Return of the Blue and Red practice, and a health concern now may be plaguing one the their key skill-position players. Shakir and the team agreed to a four-year, $53 million extension back in February due to his increasing standing as Buffalo's No. 1 wide receiver after putting together a 76-821-4 line on 100 targets in 15 regular-season games a season ago.