Bills' Khalil Shakir: Team-high catch total in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shakir hauled in seven of nine targets for 75 yards in the Bills' 33-30 overtime divisional-round loss to the Broncos on Saturday.
Shakir led the Bills in receptions and targets after having posted a 12-82-0 line in the wild-card win over the Jaguars. The veteran wideout also recorded a game-high 46-yard catch in an early fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a go-ahead 14-yard scoring strike to Dalton Kincaid. Shakir's highly productive postseason was preceded by a similarly busy regular season, one where he generated a 72-719-4 line on 95 targets, rushed once for five yards, lost his only fumble and recorded 124 punt-return yards across 16 games.
