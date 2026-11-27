Shakir brought in three of six targets for 33 yards in the Bills' 13-10 in over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Shakir's reception and yardage totals led the Bills on a night when Josh Allen threw for just 81 yards with a pair of picks. The veteran slot receiver was coming off a Week 11 showing against the Dolphins in which he accrued a season-high 101 receiving yards, and Thursday's downturn was largely explainable by Allen's struggles and less than ideal weather conditions. Shakir should remain a key target for Allen during a Week 13 road matchup on Sunday, Dec. 6 with a Patriots squad the wideout posted a 7-82-0 line against back in Week 4.