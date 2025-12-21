Shakir secured four of five targets for 34 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also returned one punt for three yards.

Shakir led the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets, but on an afternoon where Josh Allen threw for just 130 yards, that top billing didn't equate to much useful fantasy production. The Bills' passing game has been spreading the ball out all season much to the chagrin of fantasy managers, and Shakir will take a modest average of 10.4 yards per reception for the season going into a Week 17 home showdown against the Eagles next Sunday.