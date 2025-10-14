Shakir brought in three of six targets for 33 yards in the Bills' 24-14 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Shakir had an acrobatic catch overturned by replay in the first quarter, and he otherwise had a quiet night despite tying for the team lead in receptions and targets. The fourth-year pro had come into Monday night on a reasonably productive run where he'd generated an 11-124-1 line on 14 targets over the prior pair of contests, and he'll face a tough challenge against talented Panthers secondary when the Bills take on Carolina on the road following their Week 7 bye.