Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Shakir (ankle/ribs) "is heading in the right direction and should be in a good spot" for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Shakir was limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but the wide receiver is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 11 action, unlike tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), who won't play this weekend. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Shakir is handed an injury designation or is fully cleared to face Tampa Bay.