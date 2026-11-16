Shakir caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

With Buffalo controlling this one most of the afternoon, Josh Allen attempted just 21 passes and completed only 11 on a day wind gusts played a factor. Shakir's 26 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 3. He's scored just one touchdown this season and has yet to hit 100 yards in a game all year, so the ceiling isn't that high for fantasy while the floor is what he produced Sunday. Shakir is more of fantasy WR4 in PPR-based formats.