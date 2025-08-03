Shakir has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Shakir left the field during Friday's practice after having his right ankle examined by trainers. Subsequent evaluation has indicated that the fourth-year wideout is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. That almost certainly means he won't be available for Buffalo's first preseason game Aug. 9 and also suggests he could be held out of preseason contests entirely. It remains to be seen if Shakir will be ready to suit up for Week 1 of the regular season. Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer figure to lead Buffalo's wideout corps for however long Shakir is out.