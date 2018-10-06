Bills' Khari Lee: Cut ahead of Week 5
Lee, a depth tight end who has just one reception on the season, was let go Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills had a bigger need in their secondary with two regulars being very questionable to go this week, so they had to make room for defensive back Dean Marlowe on the roster. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Lee resurface with the team once other players heal up.
