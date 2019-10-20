Play

Coleman (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

It's unclear how the reserve safety suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the second quarter. As long as Coleman is sidelined, Dean Marlowe and Jaquan Johnson would be in line to see the depth safety snaps.

