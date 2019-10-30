Coleman, who missed Sunday's loss to the Eagles due to a hamstring injury, was limited for Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

That's a step up for the veteran after he was ruled out for Week 7 on Sunday morning (he sported a questionable designation after last week's practices). If he can keep trending toward the healthy side, Coleman will serve as a depth and special teams option for Sunday's game against Washington.

