Coleman, who missed Sunday's game against Washington due to a hamstring injury, was listed as limited for Wednesday's practice session, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman isn't desperately needed so long as stud starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are healthy and doing their thing, but should injury befall one of those two, the Bills would become pretty reliant on a healthy Coleman, who's well versed in Sean McDermott's defense stemming from their Carolina days. Wednesday's practice was a step in the right direction for the veteran.