Coleman sat out Wednesday's first practice of the week due to a hamstring injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over Miami and didn't play the entire second half. Coleman is still looking for his first tackle of the 2019 season even though he's played in all six games for the team, mostly as a special teams player.

