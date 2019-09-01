Coleman re-signed with Buffalo on Sunday, one day after being released from the team, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coleman likely never made it to the tarmac, as the Bills used some slick roster maneuvering to bring the veteran quickly back to the roster, where he's expected to serve as the third safety behind stalwart starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

