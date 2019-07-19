Bills' Kurt Coleman: Reunites with McDermott
Coleman signed with Buffalo on Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Veteran safety Rafael Bush has decided to retire, so as they often do, GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott first turned to their Carolina rolodex and Coleman will shuffle off to Buffalo, likely to serve in the same depth role Bush was pegged for. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are one of the top safety tandems in the league, though given Coleman's decent resume and familiarity with McDermott's defense, he could quickly move his way into an important depth role behind the starters.
