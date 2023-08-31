Allen's teammate Matt Barkley was placed on IR this week due to an elbow injury, leaving Allen as the only healthy backup to starter Josh Allen.

The Bills will likely bring one more quarterback into the fold, but the talk is that they're looking for more of a practice squad guy. That would leave Kyle Allen as the clear-cut backup to Josh all season, a spot that holds decent value if your league goes deep into backup territory, as this is usually a top offense with plenty of talent at the skill spots.