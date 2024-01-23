Allen finished the 2023 regular season with seven appearances, most of it coming in mop-up duty, and zero starts.

Mop-up duty by be selling Allen's role a bit strong, as he never attempted a pass and rushed for minus-13 yards. Given the amount of time that teammate Josh Allen has to play the role of Superman and his propensity for running the ball so frequently, it's a bit of a surprise that Kyle Allen wasn't needed for at least 1-2 starts. We'll see if the Bills bring him back for the No. 2 role again next season, where he'd potentially be given the keys to a fantasy luxury vehicle if his teammate were to miss any time. At the very least, it would save some extra tailoring work for the team equipment manager again.