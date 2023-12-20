Allen played Buffalo's final seven snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys, attempting no passes and kneeling down twice for minus-2 yards.

Allen checked into the game with 10:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, when Buffalo held a commanding 31-3 lead. The Bills didn't ask Allen to do anything more than to keep the clock moving, as the team ran the ball on all seven of his plays. Allen has yet to attempt a pass this season despite coming off the bench on six occasions this season, usually in garbage-time scenarios.