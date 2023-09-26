Allen saw action for the second straight week, playing 11 snaps in Buffalo's 37-3 win over Washington in Week 3. He did not attempt a pass and rushed twice for minus-2 yards.

The score indicates exactly why Allen was in there -- for the second game in a row the Bills blew out their opponent and used the fourth quarter to keep franchise quarterback Josh Allen in one piece. What's not shown in the stats is that Kyle Allen actually led the Bills to their final touchdown drive, mostly by handing the ball off to his teammates and letting them continue to run over the Washington D. Kyle Allen does have value if Josh were ever to miss a few games, given the firepower the team has on offense.