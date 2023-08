Allen completed 12 of 15 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, good for a 120.0 rating.

Allen was heavily outplayed by teammate and competitor for the No. 2 spot, Matt Barkley, in the first preseason game, but Barkley was picked off three times Saturday and also suffered an elbow injury, so Allen appears to have quickly flipped the script and stands as the favorite to back up Josh Allen come Week 1.