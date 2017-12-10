Bills' Kyle Williams: Active Week 14

Williams (groin) is active for Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis.

Williams only practiced on Friday, and was limited in that session. It's unclear if he'll be limited at all due to his injury, in which case Deandre Coleman and Cedric Thornton could be in line for some extra snaps.

