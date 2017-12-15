Bills' Kyle Williams: Back at it Thursday

Williams, who sat out Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The 34-year-old is frequently rested during the practice week, so even though he does have a groin injury it appears to be minor in nature. Williams will be out there Sunday at his usual starting defensive tackle spot as the Bills enter a very important game against the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop