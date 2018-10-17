Bills' Kyle Williams: Biggest game of 2018 season

Williams posted three tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Williams may be 35 like his teammate Lorenzo Alexander, but the two of them are playing like guys a decade younger. While Williams doesn't see a full allotment of plays any more and probably doesn't put up the stats to make him IDP worthy -- 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble -- he's still a starter putting up meaningful production for one of the league's better (and more surprising) defenses. The Buffalo defense is simply better when its heart and soul is on the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories