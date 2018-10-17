Bills' Kyle Williams: Biggest game of 2018 season
Williams posted three tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Williams may be 35 like his teammate Lorenzo Alexander, but the two of them are playing like guys a decade younger. While Williams doesn't see a full allotment of plays any more and probably doesn't put up the stats to make him IDP worthy -- 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble -- he's still a starter putting up meaningful production for one of the league's better (and more surprising) defenses. The Buffalo defense is simply better when its heart and soul is on the field.
