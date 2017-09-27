Play

Bills' Kyle Williams: Gets rested Wednesday

Williams didn't practice Wednesday as part of a planned rest day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran will almost certainly be back on the field for Thursday's session. Williams has been his usual productive self this season in spite of the Bills' frequent shuffling of their defensive line personnel. He's logged 12 tackles and a sack through three games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories